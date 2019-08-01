EFL: Championship, League One & League Two stories to follow in 2019-20

Media playback is not supported on this device Jonathan Woodgate: Middlesbrough head coach says managing home-town club is 'huge honour'

Sky Bet English Football League season 2019-20 Dates: 2 August, 2019 - 25 May, 2020 Coverage: Live text coverage of every Championship match and selected games in League One and League Two, plus the end-of-season play-offs; listen to commentary on BBC local radio

The 2019-20 English Football League season gets under way on Friday when Championship newcomers Luton Town host Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough.

Last season will be tough to top in terms of incident; there was "Spygate", an uncontested walk-in goal, a spat between club chairmen over a failed transfer and even a cabbage being thrown onto the pitch by a disillusioned supporter.

What can we expect in the EFL during the next 10 months?

Remembering Justin

Leyton Orient's joy at returning to League Two should have continued throughout the summer, but the sudden death of their manager Justin Edinburgh in June put football into perspective for everyone at the club and in the sport.

Saturday's opening home fixture against Cheltenham is sure to be an emotional game for all involved. Rivalries will be put aside for one day at least, with two Cheltenham supporters' groups raising money to produce a flag in honour of Edinburgh's achievements and several tributes planned by Orient.

Orient's interim boss Ross Embleton, who was previously Edinburgh's assistant, told BBC Sport: "There are going to be so many emotions. It sends a shiver down my spine already.

"We have our ideas of how we are going to deal with it and our ideas of what we think is the best way to prepare ourselves and the players for what we are going to walk into, but I don't think any of us know or quite understand how it's going to be.

Justin Edinburgh guided Leyton Orient to the National League title and the FA Trophy final in 2018-19

"There are going to be bumps and hiccups from the moment we turn up on Saturday lunchtime until the end of the game and beyond that. There will be things that come along that we will have to deal with as it happens, and not be able to plan it.

"It will be one of those days that I don't think that anyone here in the stadium is ever going to forget."

For Salford City, the other side promoted from the National League last season, League Two presents a challenge never faced by the club before.

The Ammies, co-owned by six former Manchester United players, have won four promotions in five seasons to reach the EFL and their ambition shows no sign of abating. As a result, they are among the favourites to go up from the fourth tier.

Will this be Leeds' year?

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds finished third in the Championship last season, behind Norwich and Sheffield United

The 2018-19 season, Leeds United's 15th consecutive campaign outside the top flight, was not short of incident.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa wowed fans and pundits by implementing a high-energy, high-pressing style that few Championship teams could cope with.

There was rightful praise, but controversy too; a member of staff was spotted watching a Derby County training session in January. Bielsa subsequently revealed he had sent someone to watch all of his team's opponents and later said he paid the club's £200,000 fine himself.

And then, of course, there was a late-season wobble which contributed to Leeds missing out on automatic promotion, followed by play-off semi-final defeat by the Rams.

Bielsa has stayed for a second shot at promotion to the Premier League, with the disappointment of last season's near miss a huge motivation for the squad.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich told BBC Radio Leeds: "I thought about the Derby game and the whole season for a long time because we wasted a lot of the work that we did.

"It was our fault that we're not in the Premier League yet. This season I hope we'll improve, especially our finish as the last month wasn't good."

Off-field chaos at Bolton and Bury

Last season ended in contrasting fortunes for Bolton and Bury. Wanderers dropped out of the Championship and failed to fulfil their final fixture after their players went on strike, while there were celebratory scenes after the Shakers drew at Tranmere to seal promotion from League Two with a game to spare.

Off the field, though, there has been chaos at both clubs and both will start the new League One campaign on minus 12 points.

Bolton went into administration in May and a protracted takeover by the Football Ventures consortium is yet to be completed. Their players have said they have not been paid for five months, three pre-season friendlies were postponed and manager Phil Parkinson has been left with a threadbare squad.

A winding-up petition against Bury was dismissed at the High Court on Wednesday, but by then the EFL had already postponed the club's opening match against MK Dons on Saturday and said their second scheduled game against Accrington on 10 August was also in doubt.

The league was not satisfied with the details of how the Shakers plan to settle their debts and how the club will be funded after a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was approved by their creditors on 18 July.

Bury chairman Steve Dale responded by saying the EFL was "working against" the club through its troubles, a claim that EFL interim chief executive Debbie Jevans said was "simply not true".

New bosses

Nineteen EFL clubs have appointed new managers during pre-season and there are some eye-catching appointments.

Former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu has taken over at Derby following Frank Lampard's exit to Chelsea, while there is another new boss a few miles down the road at Nottingham Forest, where ex-France international Sabri Lamouchi has replaced Martin O'Neill.

Slaven Bilic's last job in English football was with West Ham, who sacked him in November 2017

Ex-West Ham and Croatia boss Slaven Bilic will get his first taste of the Championship with West Bromwich Albion, England Under-17 World Cup-winning coach Steve Cooper has been handed his first club managerial position by Swansea, while two former England internationals are taking their first steps into full-time management in the second tier.

Scott Parker had a brief taste as interim boss of Fulham last season and he will look to guide the Whites back into the top flight at the first attempt, while Woodgate has taken over from Tony Pulis at Boro.

Woodgate's first match is against a Luton side managed for the first time by Graeme Jones, the long-time assistant of Roberto Martinez who has an FA Cup win and a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup on his coaching CV.

And it will be worth keeping an eye on League Two Oldham early on this season. Ex-England midfielder Paul Scholes resigned after a month at his hometown club earlier this year - will Frenchman Laurent Banide, who has had two spells in charge of Monaco earlier in his career, fare better?

