Motherwell: Chris Cadden move to MLS could cost club 280,000 euros

Chris Cadden's Motherwell contract expired in the summer

Motherwell are in talks with Major League Soccer as they face losing out on 280,000 euros for Columbus Crew-bound winger Chris Cadden due to a compensation loophole.

Cadden, 22, is poised to join the Ohio club after his Well contract ended.

But as sides in the MLS have not yet been categorised yet for training fees, all were given a default four rating.

This means Columbus, who had a reported 2018 revenue of $28m, will avoid any compensation costs for Cadden.

Motherwell are in negotiations with US Soccer, Columbus and the MLS seeking a resolution.

Prior to April this year, the top league in the United States did not recognise training compensation or solidarity payments.

Oxford United had previously enquired about the Scotland international, who had been at the Scottish Premiership side since he was nine years old.

It had been reported he will go to the League One club on loan after his deal to Columbus, who have requested his international clearance certificate from Motherwell and the Scottish FA, is confirmed.