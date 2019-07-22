Jamie McGonigle: Coleraine boss Kearney says striker's potential move to Crusaders is 'dead'

McGonigle scored 16 goals for Coleraine last season

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has said Jamie McGonigle's proposed move to Crusaders is "dead".

The Crues failed in a bid for the 23-year-old striker earlier this month and boss Stephen Baxter said the ball was "firmly in Coleraine's court".

Kearney had said he would not stand in McGonigle's way if the club could secure an acceptable deal.

However, Kearney has now said he does not expect McGonigle to leave the Bannsiders ahead of the new season.

"There is nothing and as far as I am concerned at this point and time the deal is dead," Kearney told Coleraine's website after Saturday's pre-season friendly victory over Institute.

"I do not want to sell him. I am not rushing out to create a transfer or an offer."

He added: "The offer that has went in has been declined as such as it is not on the terms that we want it to happen and there has not been another offer so at this point and time there is nothing more to report."

McGonigle, who scored 16 goals for Coleraine last season, is a long-time target of the Crues, having also been the subject of a bid last summer.

Coleraine begin their Irish Premiership campaign at home to Cliftonville on 10 August, while Crusaders face Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday.