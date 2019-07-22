John O'Shea: Reading appoint former defender as first-team coach

From the section

John O'Shea finished his career with Reading, making 11 appearances last season

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has joined the backroom team at Reading as a first-team coach following his retirement as a player with the Championship club.

The 38-year-old made 392 appearances for Manchester United, 256 for Sunderland and also won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland

He joined the Royals last season, playing 11 times in total.

Boss Jose Gomes told the club website O'Shea was a "model professional".

He added: "John is an intelligent, modest, positive, highly-respected individual who enjoyed a quite remarkable playing career.

"He set a perfect example for our young players to follow last season."