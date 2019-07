Eddie Clarke: Macclesfield Town sign Fleetwood defender on loan

From the section

Eddie Clarke made two outings in League One for Fleetwood last season

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed Fleetwood Town defender Eddie Clarke on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old left-back made five appearances for the Cod Army last season after joining the club from Tranmere Rovers.

Clarke began his career with Rovers and featured 16 times for them after making his senior debut in a National league game against Maidstone in April 2017.

The Silkmen begin the 2019-20 campaign away to Exeter on Saturday, 3 August.

