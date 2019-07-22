Jamie Lindsay's Ross County future uncertain amid Rotherham United link

Jamie Lindsay (right) started against Montrose but missed County's next two games

Co-manager Steven Ferguson says "you know as much as I do" about Jamie Lindsay's future at Ross County amid reports of a move to Rotherham United.

Football Insider says a six-figure fee has been agreed between the clubs for the 23-year-old midfielder.

"At the moment, there is nothing regarding Jamie Lindsay," Ferguson said after Sunday's 2-1 Scottish League Cup win over St Johnstone.

"Over the next 48 hours, we'll be able to have something for you."

Rotherham, relegated from the Championship, have already added Newcastle United's Dan Barlaser on loan to their midfield options this summer along with former Stade Plabennecois winger Julien Lamy.

Former Scotland Under-19 midfielder Lindsay joined County from Celtic last summer after a spell on loan and made 48 appearances last season as the Dingwall side won the Scottish Championship title.

He started County's opening 4-1 win over Montrose in the Scottish League Cup but was missing for their wins over Brechin City and Saints.

Sunday's win all but eliminated their Premiership rivals and put County three points ahead of Wednesday's opponents, Forfar Athletic, in their group.

"We are not reading too much into it, it's so early in the season," Ferguson added. "But, as far as the steps we want to take, it doesn't do us any harm."