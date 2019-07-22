Bolton Wanderers: Football Ventures takeover close as Oldham cancel pre-season game

Bolton were relegated from the Championship last season

Bolton Wanderers' takeover by Football Ventures (Whites) Limited is set to be completed by the end of the week.

The company, registered in January with the purpose of buying the club, was named preferred bidder at the start of July and BBC Radio Manchester reports the deal is close to being finalised.

Bolton have been in administration since 13 May and will start the League One season with a 12-point deduction.

Meanwhile, the club have had Saturday's pre-season game at Oldham cancelled.

It is Wanderers' third friendly to be cancelled after the Latics chose to find another opponent "due to the doubt of the original fixture going ahead".

Bolton have already had matches against Chester and Preston called off after a group of Wanderers players expressed discontent over the protracted takeover of the club.

They said they had been without pay for "20 weeks" and had received no communication from the administrator.

Oldham are yet to name new opposition for Saturday, although BBC Radio Manchester reports they are expected to take on National League side Stockport County instead.

Bolton, who kick off their season against Wycombe Wanderers in 12 days' time, have not revealed any possible alternative fixture.

It is the second successive season in which Bolton's pre-season preparations have been hampered by abandoned fixtures.

In July 2018, the Trotters' friendly against St Mirren was called off after players went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses.

Strike action was then repeated during a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

The players refused to train for 48 hours in April in protest at staff not being paid, while their league fixture against Brentford in May was called off after they refused to play until they were paid the wages they were owed.

Last week's players' statement said the delay in salary payment and continued uncertainty about the club's future has caused them "mental and emotional" stress.