Europa League: Rangers could meet Midtjylland, Aberdeen may face Rijeka

Steven Gerrard congratulates Alfredo Morelos after his hat-trick against St Joseph's

Rangers could face Danes Midtjylland if they overcome Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League while Aberdeen could meet 2015 opponents Rijeka of Croatia if they beat Chikhura Sachkhere.

The Dons beat Rijeka 5-2 on aggregate in the 2015 Europa League qualifiers

Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side and Derek McInnes's Dons play the first legs of their second qualifying round ties on Thursday, the return legs next week.

Luxembourg side Progres visit Glasgow while Aberdeen are in Georgia.

The dates for the third qualifying round are 8 and 15 August. Both Scottish sides would be away from home in the first leg.

Rangers scored 10 without reply in their first qualifying round tie with St Joseph's of Gibraltar while Aberdeen were 4-2 aggregate winners over Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi.