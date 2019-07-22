Daniel Candeias: Rangers winger joins Genclerbirligi on two-year deal

Genclerbirligi announced Daniel Candeias' deal on Twitter

Daniel Candeias has left Rangers to join Genclerbirligi in Turkey on a two-year contract.

Portuguese Candeias, 31, spent two years with the Ibrox side, scoring 14 goals in 70 appearances.

However, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has recruited wingers Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Sheyi Ojo this summer.

Gerrard said last week the club had "reluctantly but respectfully" allowed Candeias to hold discussions with Genclerbirligi.

"I had a conversation on Wednesday with Daniel and he said he wanted to go and speak to a team in Turkey," he said of Candeias, who had a year left on his Ibrox deal.. "We've had an approach and we had a real adult conversation.

"I said I wanted him to stay and fight for the shirt and be part of the squad but he said he wants to go and explore the situation in Turkey.

"He's a good man and been a good servant so we'll see how that one develops. I have to respect Daniel and keep a lot of the conversation private but it boils down to him wanting to be a regular starter."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.