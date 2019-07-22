Antoine Griezmann 'will adjust' style at Barcelona

Griezmann in training with his new team-mates at Barcelona

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann says he will adapt his game to suit the style of his new club.

The 28-year-old France international joined the Catalan giants this month after they met Atletico Madrid's 120m euro (£107m) buyout clause.

"I will adjust the way I did at Atletico," said Griezmann, who is in Tokyo with Barcelona ahead of their match with Chelsea on Tuesday.

"I like this style and I know I can contribute many things," he said.

Griezmann, who scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Atletico after signing from Real Sociedad in 2014, had been expected to join Barcelona a year ago but opted to sign a new five-year deal with Atletico in June 2018.

However, he announced his intention to leave the club in May and, asked about completing his move to the La Liga champions, he said: "I called my father and I started crying with joy because the transfer was all done, it all was over.

"I was with my friends, with my wife, with my children and it was an incredible moment."

Asked about his early impressions of Barca, who have also completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this summer, Griezmann said: "The first day was difficult because I was nutmegged twice in our warm-up rondos, one of them by [Ivan] Rakitic.

"Atletico is faster, while here it's more about patience. We have a team to win everything. It's difficult but we will have to work for it."

Griezmann's move prompted an acrimonious response from Atletico, who claimed Barcelona negotiated the deal before the buy-out price dropped from 200 million euros at the start of July.

Atletico accused Griezmann and his new club of "disrespect", claiming discussions between the two parties took place in March, and are reportedly planning to take their case to Fifa.

Griezmann said: "I am focused on fitting in among the Barcelona players. My heart is here with them."

He admits he still has a special connection with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, describing it as "more of a family relationship than one between player and coach".

He added: "He has been important to me on the field, but also in my private life. He knows I love him. We have a relationship that goes beyond sports."