Botswana football administrator Mooketsi Kgotlele banned for life

Fifa has banned several former football administrators for their involvement with match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal

Former Botswana Football Association (BFA) general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele has been banned for life by Fifa for 'accepting bribes'.

The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee at football's world governing body found him "guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches."

The proceedings against Kgotlele began in September last year and stem from an extensive investigation into Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer.

He is now banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level, he was also fined US$51,000.