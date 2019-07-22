Filip Helander: Rangers include defender in squad for Progres Niederkorn tie

Filip Helander (second from right) joined Rangers from Bologna

Filip Helander could make his Rangers debut on Thursday after being listed in the squad for the Europa League tie with Progres Niederkorn.

The defender, 26, featured as a substitute in Sunday's friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers.

However, fellow summer signing Jake Hastie, 20, is not included for the second qualifying round tie.

Steven Gerrard's side host the Luxembourg side in this week's first leg in Glasgow.

The return leg in Differdange is the following Thursday.

Hastie started last week's 6-0 win over St Joseph's, which completed a 10-0 aggregate win for the Ibrox side, but he was substituted before the hour mark.

Another winger, Jamie Murphy, 29, who has recently returned from injury, is also left out of Gerrard's squad for the tie with Progres, who beat Rangers at the first qualifying round two years ago.

Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastien Thill, who scored the goals that eliminated the Ibrox side in 2017, are in the Niederkorn squad for this season's meetings.