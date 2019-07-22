Manchester United: Nicky Butt promoted to head of first-team development in reshuffle

Nicky Butt scores for the Manchester United 1999 Legends against Bayern Munich Legends in May

Nicky Butt has been promoted to become Manchester United's head of first-team development.

The 44-year-old former midfielder was head of the club's academy but will report to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the new role.

United, who were sixth in the Premier League last season, hope it will help "create a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level".

He said: "Manchester United is in my DNA. It is a very proud moment for me."

Butt, who made 387 appearances for United. added: "I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club."

Nick Cox will step up to replace Butt as the head of academy.

"Having spent over 20 years working to support the development of young people, it is an honour to be asked to lead the Manchester United academy," said Cox.