Dillon Barnes: QPR sign goalkeeper from Colchester United

Dillon Barnes made 30 appearances over three seasons for Colchester

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Dillon Barnes from Colchester United after the goalkeeper turned down a new deal with the U's.

The 23-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side last season.

Barnes has agreed a two-year contract at Loftus Road.

"We're delighted to welcome a talented, young goalkeeper with so much development potential," boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

The terms of Barnes' move to west London are undisclosed.

