Blackpool: Former chairman Karl Oyston officially dismissed by club

The Oyston family's 31-year reign at Blackpool was ended in February when Karl Oyston's father, Owen, and sister, Natalie Christopher, were removed from the club's board

League One club Blackpool have dismissed former chairman Karl Oyston from the club.

The 51-year-old, who occupied the role between 1999 and 2018, was suspended by the Seasiders in February 2018.

Oyston launched legal action against the club, which used to be owned by his father Owen, earlier this year following a dispute over wages.

Blackpool were taken over by Simon Sadler in June, having been put into receivership in February.

In a statement the club said: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm that it has today dismissed its former chairman Karl Oyston, who was previously suspended in early 2018.

"The club will be making no further comment on the matter."