Daniel Iversen: Leicester goalkeeper joins Rotherham on season-long loan
-
- From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old is a former Denmark Under-21 international spent last season on loan with League Two side Oldham, making 49 times appearances.
"I'm really happy to sign here," he told the club website.
"I played in League Two last year and I think it's a good match for me to come to League One now and show what I can do."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.