Charlie Adam: Reading sign former Stoke City midfielder on one-year deal

Charlie Adam spent time on trial with Blackburn Rovers earlier in pre-season

Reading have signed former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old left the Potters at the end of last season after making 156 league appearances in seven years.

The former Scotland international spent time on trial with fellow Championship side Blackburn in the summer.

He could make his competitive debut for the Royals in their season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 3 August.

"I'm delighted to be here. I had a few options and I've chosen Reading as I felt it was a project I wanted to be part of," he told the club website.

"I have a burning desire to win and I want to play as well as I can but I also want to try and help the younger players to do the right things."

