Jazzi Barnum-Bobb: Wrexham sign ex-Cardiff and Newport defender

Wrexham is the third Welsh club Jazzi Barnum-Bobb has played for after Newport and Cardiff

Defender Jazzi Barnum-Bobb has joined Wrexham on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been training at the National League club since the start of pre-season.

The former Cardiff City right-back was released by Newport County in February 2018 and then played in the Conference South for Chelmsford City.

"When the chance came along to train at Wrexham... and after doing so well last season, it was a no brainer to see if I could come and impress, he said.

"I'm delighted to get the move sorted after there being a hold up with the paperwork during the past few weeks."