Deji Oshilaja: Charlton Athletic sign former AFC Wimbledon defender

Deji Oshilaja is Charlton's seventh summer signing

Charlton Athletic have signed former AFC Wimbledon captain Deji Oshilaja on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old left the Dons at the end of last season after making 67 league appearances in two seasons.

"He's another very good player. He's a leader and he was captain of his club last year so it's becoming a trend," boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"He's a powerful boy and he can play all across the back. He's versatile and that's something we need."

