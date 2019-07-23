Ross County sign goalkeeper Jack Ruddy on a six-month deal

Jack Ruddy played 13 games on loan at Ayr United in early 2018

Ross County have signed goalkeeper Jack Ruddy on a six-month deal after he was released by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old Scot began his career with Rangers before moving to Spain with Real Murcia.

He joined Bury in 2014 before a three-year stint with Wolves that included loan spells with Oldham, Ayr United and Spanish sides Jumilla and Reyes.

"We see him as a hungry goalkeeper looking to make his mark," said co-manager Stuart Kettlewell.

After Scott Fox left at the end of last season, County signed Ross Laidlaw from Hibs and brought in Nathan Baxter, but the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper will miss up to four months after a shoulder operation.

"Obviously Jack comes with a good track record having been with a Premier League side in England and we know he will provide great competition for the number one shirt," Kettlewell added.

"Jack has also represented Scotland at youth levels and we hope those experiences will help him in pushing himself here."