Algeria's Yacine Brahimi joins Qatar's Al Rayyan

Yacine Brahimi (left) came on as a substitute as Algeria beat Senegal in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Algerian forward Yacine Brahimi has joined the Qatari club Al Rayyan on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after his contract with Portuguese top-flight side Porto came to an end.

Brahimi played 148 games for Porto scoring 39 goals, including 10 last season.

He made two appearances for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, including one as a substitute as they beat Senegal 1-0 in the final.

"To my Portista family, you will stay forever in my heart," he posted on social media.

"In Porto, I spent five unforgettable years of my life with my family. Here I discovered a city full of life and extraordinary people.

"A big thank you to all the supporters who warmly welcomed me on my arrival and always honoured and supported me, you are great.

"I would also like to thank the President, my coaches, the technical staff and my teammates. I wish with all my heart a lot of success and many more titles for FC Porto."

During his time at Porto he was voted the 2014 BBC African Footballer of the Year.