Steve Rands: Pep Guardiola's former analyst joins Swansea City

Former England Under-17 boss Steve Cooper took over at Swansea City in June

Swansea City have added Steve Rands, Pep Guardiola's former analyst, to head coach Steve Cooper's backroom staff.

Rands has been named head of performance analysis at the Liberty Stadium.

He spent seven years at Manchester City, where he worked under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Guardiola.

Last season Rands, 34, was part of Frank Lampard's staff at Derby County but did not move with him to Chelsea.

Rands worked for Barnsley and Scunthorpe United before becoming a performance analyst at the Etihad Stadium in 2011.

He was promoted to the role of lead first-team analyst when Guardiola arrived in Manchester in 2016, before moving on to Derby last summer.

New Swansea boss Cooper has also added assistant Mike Marsh, goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson and fitness coach David Tivey to his staff since succeeding Graham Potter.

Swansea have also announced the appointment of Lee Watkins, who previously worked at Yeovil Town, as first-team physio.