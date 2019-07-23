Wilson Carvalho: Accrington Stanley sign winger

From the section

Carvalho (right) is Accrington's seventh signing of the summer

League One club Accrington Stanley have signed Wilson Carvalho on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

The ex-Port Vale and Stevenage winger, 26, has played in Stanley's recent friendlies, including their recent 2-1 win against French giants Marseille.

"Wilson has been on trial with us in pre-season and we have been impressed by him." said Accy boss John Coleman.

"We needed to boost our attacking choices and Wilson will provide another option for us."

Meanwhile, former Portugal Under-19 international Erico De Sousa has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

De Sousa, 24, made five appearances for Accrington last season.

