Vincent Tan: Cardiff City owner to sell stake in MLS side LAFC

From the section

Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has owned Cardiff City since 2010

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has confirmed he is looking to sell his 20% stake in MLS franchise Los Angeles FC.

Tan invested in LAFC in 2014, along with actor Will Ferrell, basketball legend Magic Johnson and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.

LAFC, managed by former Swansea boss Bob Bradley, are nine points clear at the top of the MLS Western Conference.

But Tan now wants to concentrate on helping Cardiff return to the Premier League.

"I am looking for a good buyer for my LAFC stake," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Tan recently reduced his controlling stake in Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo.

The Malaysian businessman is also a major shareholder of Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

It is estimated his stake in LAFC is worth between £80m and £120m.