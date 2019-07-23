Jayson Molumby: Millwall sign Brighton midfielder on loan
Millwall have signed midfielder Jayson Molumby on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 19-year-old, who is the current captain of Republic of Ireland Under-21s, has also signed a new two-year deal with the Seagulls.
He made his Albion debut in a 1-0 League cup win over Barnet in August 2017.
Molumby is Millwall's sixth signing of the summer.
