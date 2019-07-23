Heart of Midlothian: Jake Mulraney signs new deal until 2022

Jake Mulraney says it's a "confidence booster" Craig Levein wants to keep him

Jake Mulraney says he wants to "repay" manager Craig Levein after signing a new three-year deal at Hearts.

The Irish winger, 23, scored 30 goals for the Tynecastle side after joining from Inverness Caledonian Thistle last summer.

The new contract will keep him with the Scottish Premiership club until 2022.

"I started last season very slow and as it went on I probably got a little bit worse up until the end of December, early January," Mulraney said.

"Then I started to get more involved, started to play a bit more and started to get my confidence back.

"It's definitely a confidence booster that the manager wanted me here for another three seasons. Hopefully I can repay him with some good performances."