Rangers: Mark Allen says club will go to wire for late deal

Mark Allen and Steven Gerrard have brought in eight players this window

Rangers director of football Mark Allen says he is "satisfied" with the club's transfer dealings this window.

The Glasgow side have brought in eight players, including Bologna's Filip Helander, Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo and a loan move for Sheyi Ojo of Liverpool.

Rangers are also hopeful Liverpool winger Ryan Kent may return after last term's loan spell.

"It has been quite a busy window," he told the Rangers website.

"We have said on quite a number of occasions we try to get on the front foot so we are well-planned and ready to go with a lot of the acquisitions, though some took longer than others.

"I have always said we have been supported in pretty much everything we wanted to do. We have been prudent with that too in terms of making sure through good scouting and recruitment we are able to identify players who we think will bring value to the overall organisation, and paying sensible transfer fees to go with that."

He added: "The transfer window closes in the early part of September this year, so we will go right to the wire, and like all things, if we think there is something out there which can add to what we have already got and we think will make us better, my job is to make that case to the board and see where we get to.

"I think it is fair to say we are pretty much done, but you will always be looking to fine-tune and we will take it to the wire before we make that decision."

Daniel Candeias departed the club for Turkey on Monday while goalkeeper Jak Alnwik has signed a loan deal with Blackpool.

"I think Danny just felt with where he was that he wanted an opportunity to go and speak," he said.

"We would have liked to have kept Danny. I think I said in the early part of the summer we expect some transition - yes. The manager has sat down with every player in the squad and made it clear to them where he sees them fitting in and the parts they will play.

"There will be some who will be surplus to that, and our job is to make sure they find the next step for them."