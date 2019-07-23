Jak Alnwick: Blackpool sign Rangers goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Jak Alnwick kept seven clean sheets for Scunthorpe United last season

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The 26-year-old, has made 11 first-team appearances for Rangers after joining from Newcastle in 2017.

Alnwick spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, making 43 appearances.

He strengthens Blackpool's goalkeeper position with first-team stopper Mark Howard out recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

"With Howard continuing to recover from injury, we felt it was important to bring in another senior goalkeeper to add competition for places." Blackpool manager Simon Grayson told the club website.

"Alnwick is very experienced at this level and we're looking forward to working with him."

