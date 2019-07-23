Chris Cadden: Oxford United sign defender on season-long loan

Chris Cadden left Motherwell at the end of last season after being at the club since the age of nine

Oxford United have signed Scottish international Chris Cadden on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old joins from MLS side Columbus Crew and previously made over 120 appearances for Motherwell.

Cadden joined the Ohio club after his Well contract ended and the Scottish club are now seeking compensation over their academy graduate.

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson said: "Chris is a full international who we have admired for a while now."

Motherwell face missing out on 280,000 euros for Cadden, as MLS sides have not yet been categorised for training fees.

The Scottish Premiership side remain in negotiations with US Soccer, Columbus and the MLS seeking a resolution.

