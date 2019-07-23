Martin Smith: Salford sign midfielder on two-year contract

Martin Smith came through Sunderland's academy but never made a first-team appearance

Midfielder Martin Smith has signed a two-year contract with League Two newcomers Salford City.

The 23-year-old, who began his career in Sunderland's academy, was released by Swindon at the end of last season.

Smith said: "It's a great feeling, something which I wanted to be a part of, a great club which is on the rise and there are some really good people.

"I think that's the foundation for a club, so it's brilliant to be a part of it and I can't wait to get going."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.