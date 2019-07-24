Rangers: Steven Gerrard aims to 'put a wrong right' in Euro tie

Rangers lost 2-0 away to Progres Niederkorn to go out 2-1 on aggregate in the 2017 Europa League qualifiers

Europea League second qualifying round first leg: Rangers v Progres Niederkorn Venue: Ibrox Date: 25 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Rangers must "put a wrong right" in their Europa League rematch with 2017 conquerors Progres Niederkorn, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Pedro Caixinha led the club to an embarrassing exit against the Luxembourg minnows in the first round of qualifying two years ago.

As they prepare for Thursday's second qualifying round first leg, Gerrard said he wanted to exorcise that result.

"A lot of people were hurt after the last match," he told RangersTV.

"Now that I am part of it, I've learned the background of previous success and failures and it is always nice to have the chance to put a wrong right.

"Everyone expects us to blow this team away, so it's about approaching the game with the right attitude and showing the opposition respect. They will be a threat and have individual players who can hurt us."

Rangers beat Progres 1-0 at home two years ago before a 2-0 defeat in the return and Gerrard is urging his side to avoid another fraught second leg by ruthlessly building a healthy advantage at Ibrox.

His side reached the group stage last season and began this season's Europea League campaign with a 10-0 aggregate defeat of Gibralatar side St Joseph's.

"The message is if we get ourselves in front I don't want to see us take the foot of the gas," added Gerrard, whose team would face Danish Superliga runners-up Midtjylland should they advance.

"When you work for institutions like Liverpool and Rangers, it is about what you are going to do for the badge you represent. We have to come flying out to get the job done as soon as we can."