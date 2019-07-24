Burkina Faso turn to local coach Kamou Malo

Burkina Faso failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

The Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) has appointed local coach Kamou Malo to take charge of the national team.

The 56-year-old former former Burkinabe international replaces Portuguese coach Paolo Duarte, whose contract expires at the end of July.

Malo led USFA to a third-placed finish in the Burkina Faso Premier League last season.

"After analysing the situation, the executive committee of the FBF took the decision to trust local coach to lead the national team to the new challenges ahead," the federation wrote in a statement.

The national football family congratulates, encourages and wishes the new national coach good luck."

Duarte had been in charge of the Stallions since 2015 in what was his second spell with Burkina Faso but failed to qualify the team to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Malo, who is the father of Burkina Faso international Patrick Malo, will be officially unveiled on Friday in Ouagadougou.

His main task will be to qualify the Stallions to the 2021 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Burkina Faso will have to battle it out with Group B opponents Uganda, Malawi and the winner between South Sudan and Seychelles to qualify for the finals.

Malo has previously coached local side Real club Kadiogo with whom he won the Burkinabe league back to back in 2016 and 2017 and the FA Cup in 2012 and 2016.