Jake Clarke-Salter: Chelsea youngster joins Birmingham City on loan

Jake Clarke-Salter
Jake Clarke-Salter led England at last month's European Under 21 championships in Italy

Birmingham City have signed England Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old central defender, who spent last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, has made two substitute appearances for Chelsea.

Clarke-Salter previously played in the Championship while on loan at Sunderland from January to May 2018.

He was part of the England side that won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and has three FA Youth Cup winners' medals.

Under the loan agreement, Clarke-Salter will be eligible to play for Birmingham in the FA Cup and EFL Cup as well as the league.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories