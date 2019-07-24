Jake Clarke-Salter: Chelsea youngster joins Birmingham City on loan

Jake Clarke-Salter led England at last month's European Under 21 championships in Italy

Birmingham City have signed England Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old central defender, who spent last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, has made two substitute appearances for Chelsea.

Clarke-Salter previously played in the Championship while on loan at Sunderland from January to May 2018.

He was part of the England side that won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and has three FA Youth Cup winners' medals.

Under the loan agreement, Clarke-Salter will be eligible to play for Birmingham in the FA Cup and EFL Cup as well as the league.

