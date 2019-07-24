Alex Bradley: Lincoln City sign former West Bromwich Albion youngster

Alex Bradley has played youth international football for Finland, but never featured in West Brom's first team

Lincoln City have signed former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Bradley on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has been on trial at Sincil Bank and has scored in two pre-season friendlies.

Last season he had loans at Havant and Waterlooville in the National League and League One club Burton Albion.

"It wasn't a position we were particularly looking to add to, but he's come in and really affected us," Imps boss Danny Cowley said.

"The plan is to try and create a pathway like we do with all of our young players, because in the future he could do very well for us," he told the club website.

Lincoln have not disclosed the length of Bradley's contract.

They will begin the new League One season with a home game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 3 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.