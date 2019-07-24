Nathan Thomas: Carlisle United re-sign Sheffield United winger after Gillingham loan cancelled

Nathan Thomas (right) scored one goal in 29 appearances for Notts County and four times in 16 games for Carlisle last season

Carlisle United have re-signed Sheffield United winger Nathan Thomas on a season-long loan after his deal with Gillingham was cancelled.

The 24-year-old joined the League One side on loan in July, but his family failed to settle and he has returned to Brunton Park, where he scored four goals in 16 appearances last season.

"He was one of my main targets," boss Steven Pressley told the club website.

"We're delighted we've got it over the line. He's a really exciting player."

Thomas also spent time on loan with Notts County in League Two last season, scoring once in 29 appearances.

