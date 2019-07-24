Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa's side to be subject of behind-the-scenes TV series

Leeds United's 2018-19 season is the subject of a new behind-the-scenes TV series

To say that 2018-19 was probably one of Leeds United's less dramatic recent seasons tells you a lot about what had gone on before.

The Whites were involved in a spying scandal, allowed an opponent to walk in an uncontested goal and blew a two-goal lead in the play-offs to miss out on a return to the Premier League... so, quiet then.

Unsurprisingly given their habit of courting drama at every turn, the previous season featured an aborted plan for a new club crest and an end-of-season trip to Myanmar, the Yorkshire side have become the latest football club to be the subject of a behind-the-scenes TV series.

Take Us Home: Leeds United, made by Amazon Prime Video, will focus on the club's ultimately failed attempt to return to the top flight under charismatic Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"Last season, with Marcelo at the helm, we made huge strides in putting Leeds United back on the map and reconnecting the club with our local community and wider fanbase," owner Andrea Radrizzani said.

The six-part series, which will be available from August, is narrated by Oscar-winning actor and Leeds fan Russell Crowe.

Given the Whites were in the Championship's top two with just four games to go before their late-season capitulation, Leeds supporters might want to give the last episode a miss...