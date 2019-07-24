Europa League: Wolves will 'respect' Crusaders on first European game in 39 years

Former Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo is in his third season in charge of Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his team will respect Northern Ireland side Crusaders in Thursday's Europa League qualifier.

Wolves are hosting European football for the first time in 39 years and Nuno wants to make the club proud.

"I feel a lot of pride because I'm the manager of a fantastic group of players who want to improve," Nuno said.

Irish Cup champions Crusaders defeated B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the first qualifying round.

The Crues, who finished fourth in the Irish Premiership last season, will host Wolves in the second leg at Seaview next Thursday.

First Stephen Baxter's side must try to leave Molineux with as little damage inflicted as possible from a side which finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Crusaders' Philip Lowry (right) scored in the first leg of the Europa League first round qualifier win over B36 Torshavn at Seaview

"We're trying to get enough work done, trying to get as much information as we can and see what type of formation they (Wolves) work to," said the Crusaders manager.

"It will be a full house and a fabulous experience for everybody.

"We've played big teams before but it will be a tough task. If we can get out of there even with a 2-0 or 3-0 (defeat) that might be a very good result."

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and Morocco midfielder Romain Saiss are unlikely to feature after only returning from international duty on Monday.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Doherty is sidelined with a knee injury but Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and captain Conor Coady should start.

Wolves last played in Europe in 1980 when they beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0, losing 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the Uefa Cup, and Nuno is relishing their big night.

"It's our third year together, we know each other very well and we expect things to improve.

"Of course (we will respect Crusaders).

"No matter who you play against it's about how you prepare yourself to compete. It's a big, big game for the club. It's up to us to make something special so people are proud of us."

The winners of the second round tie will play Pyunik of Armenia or Czech Republic side Jablonec in the Europa League third qualifying round.