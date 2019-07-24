Bolton Wanderers: Ongoing situation a 'significant concern' to the EFL

Bolton Wanderers finished second from bottom of the Championship last season and were relegated to League One

The ongoing situation at Bolton Wanderers is a "significant concern" to the English Football League, according to executive chair Debbie Jevans.

Bolton have been in administration since 13 May and will start the League One season with a 12-point deduction.

A protracted takeover of the club is due to be completed later this week.

"I urge all interested parties to work together to reach a successful conclusion as soon as possible with the season fast approaching," said Jevans.

"The ongoing situation at Bolton Wanderers remains a significant concern for the EFL and we will continue our efforts with the administrators to find a solution."

Her comments came as Wanderers' pre-season fixture against Oldham on Saturday was cancelled - the third friendly to be called off.

A group of Bolton players had previously expressed discontent over the takeover of the club, saying they had gone without pay for "20 weeks", leading to matches against Chester and Preston being cancelled.