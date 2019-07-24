Matt Miazga: Reading re-sign Chelsea defender on loan

Matt Miazga was a member of the USA side beaten by Mexico in the final of the Gold Cup earlier this month

Championship side Reading have re-signed Chelsea defender Matt Miazga on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old USA international spent the second half of last season with the Royals, making 18 appearances for the Berkshire club.

Miazga joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in January 2016, and has also had loan spells with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and French outfit Nantes.

The centre-back has featured twice for the Blues in the Premier League.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.