Hannah Godfrey: Tottenham sign centre-back from Pensacola FC

Tottenham Hotspur Women will play the majority of their home matches at The Hive in Barnet, but will host Arsenal at the 62,062-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November

Women's Super League newcomers Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed centre-back Hannah Godfrey.

The 22-year-old has spent the past four years in the United States, playing for the University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC.

Godfrey began her career with Blackburn Rovers and also spent time in Manchester City's development squad.

She becomes Tottenham's eight signing of the summer transfer window ahead of their debut campaign in the top flight.

Tottenham begin the WSL season away to Chelsea on Sunday, 8 September.

