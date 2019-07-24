Jamie Lindsay: Rotherham United sign midfielder from Ross County

Jamie Lindsay started in Ross County 2019-20 season-opener against Montrose but went on to miss their next two games

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay has joined League One club Rotherham from newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side Ross County on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has reportedly moved to the Millers for a six-figure fee.

Lindsay's final appearance for Ross was their season-opening 4-1 win against Montrose in the Scottish League Cup earlier in July.

The ex-Celtic player scored nine goals in 48 games last season, helping them win the Scottish Championship title.

It was his first permanent season with the Dingwall side, having previously featured on loan.

In a joint statement, County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell said Lindsay was a "terrific servant" and added: "We look forward now to seeing him go on and prosper."

