Birmingham City: Northern Ireland's Rebecca Holloway joins Women's Super League side

Birmingham City finished fourth in the WSL table last season

Versatile Northern Ireland international Rebecca Holloway has joined Women's Super League side Birmingham City.

The 23-year-old arrives from Nashville Rhythm in the United States' Women's Premier Soccer League.

She has previous English top-flight experience with Bristol Academy.

Holloway adds flexibility to Marta Tejedor's Blues squad, with an ability to play in central midfield, as a winger or full-back.

Her arrival follows a number of high-profile exits, with full-back Paige Williams failing to agree a new deal and defender Aoife Mannion leaving to join Manchester City, while England midfielder Lucy Staniforth has submitted a transfer request.

