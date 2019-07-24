Hatem Abd Elhamed: Celtic sign Israel defender on four-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I think he'd be a very good addition'

Israeli defender Hatem Abd Elhamed says Celtic is "the best place" for him to continue his career after signing a four-year-deal.

Abd Elhamed arrives from Hapoel Be'er Sheva for a reported £1.6m fee and can play as a right-back or centrally.

The 28-year-old, who has one cap for Israel, says it is "an absolute honour" to join "one of the world's truly great football clubs".

"You want to climb to the top and be the best you can be," he said.

"I know that I have found the best place for me - a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon confirmed on Tuesday that the deal was almost complete and described Abd Elhamed as "strong defensively, very quick and a very good addition".

Speaking after the move for the Israeli was confirmed, he added: "We are really pleased to bring Hatem to Celtic, another player we think can make an important contribution to the club."

