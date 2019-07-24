Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker leaves Rangers

Lafferty netted six goals in his second stint at Rangers

Kyle Lafferty has left Rangers after the remaining year of his contract was cancelled by mutual consent, the club have confirmed.

The Northern Ireland striker, 31, netted six goals in 30 appearances after rejoining Rangers from Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts last August.

He previously had a four-year spell at Ibrox from 2008.

"Kyle leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club for his future career," Rangers said.