Manchester City stroll to Hong Kong friendly win against Kitchee

Leroy Sane scored twice and David Silva and Raheem Sterling one apiece as Manchester City strolled to a 6-1 tour victory against local league side Kitchee in Hong Kong.

Sane, who put in an upbeat performance, has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, but City are confident the Germany winger will remain at the club.

Teenage Spain youth international Nabil Touaizi scored his first goal for the senior side near the end, as did former Real Madrid youth player Iker Pozo.

But there was an enormous gulf in class between the teams and the visitors will have been disappointed to concede five minutes from time.

City the good tourists

After criticism of their 'arrogance' in the Chinese State media after they played in the Premier League Asia Trophy last weekend, City have been on their best behaviour in Hong Kong.

This included every player shaking the hand of Kitchee's long-serving South Korean defender Kim Dong-jin as he was substituted in the final appearance of a career that brought him 62 international caps.

It might be fair to assume none of the City squad had ever heard of him. City manager Pep Guardiola presented him with a personalised shirt as he reached the touchline, which went down well.

With the temperature 29C at kick-off and humidity levels of 86%, it was the type of pre-season game - played in front of 20,926 at the Hong Kong Stadium - that had little value, other than to serve City's wider commercial ends as they slowly turn their success on the field into an expanding - monied - supporter base.

Kitchee finished fourth in the 10-team Hong Kong Premier League last season and normally play in a stadium that holds fewer than 7,000. They did not have a single touch of the ball in the City penalty area during the first half.

Quiet night for Rodri

New signing Rodri came on for David Silva at half-time and sat deep, in front of City's central defenders, which allowed Ilkay Gundogan to take up a more advanced position.

City's £62.8m record signing cuts an imposing figure and the former Atletico Madrid man was booked for a heavy challenge on Yu Yang-bosley.

His short passing was tidy enough, although it was clear even against limited opponents, the 23-year-old is not an instinctive attacking player.

City fly to Japan on Thursday before their final tour game against J-League side Yokohama F Marinos, who are also part of the City Football Group, on 27 July. They play Liverpool at Wembley in the Community Shield on 4 August.