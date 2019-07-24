Yerry Mina: Everton defender charged by FA for betting breach

Mina played 15 games for Everton last season

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to a breach of betting regulations.

Mina, 24, apparently appeared in an advert for a company in his home country of Colombia earlier this year.

The FA charge is for "participating in an advertisement for betting activity which is prohibited from engaging in".

Mina, who joined the Toffees from Barcelona last summer, has until Friday to respond to the charge.