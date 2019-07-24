Marc McNulty: Reading loan striker to Sunderland

Marc McNulty has two Scotland international appearances

Reading have loaned striker Marc McNulty to League One side Sunderland on a season-long basis.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has 110 goals in 303 club matches, including one in 15 for the Royals.

McNulty joined the Championship club from Coventry last term, but his first season ended on loan to Scottish side Hibernian with eight goals in 17 games.

"I had offers from clubs at a higher level, but when Sunderland come calling, it's a no brainer," he said.

"I've played for big clubs before and I love the pressure that comes with a passionate fan base."

He left hometown club Livingston to join Sheffield United where he scored 14 goals in 56 appearances, and after a spell at Portsmouth later helped Coventry to promotion via the League Two play-offs.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.