Scottish League Cup: Hearts spared humiliation, Ross County through

Craig Halkett's goals were his first since signing from Livingston in the close season

Hearts spared themselves a Scottish League Cup humiliation after coming from behind in the final eight minutes to beat Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan's 77th-minute goal gave the League Two side the lead, but Craig Halkett scored twice to clinch the win.

It means Craig Levein's will reach the last 16 as long as they avoid defeat at East Fife on Saturday.

Top flight rivals Ross County clinched their place by beating Forfar Athletic to end the group stage with 12 points.

And Partick Thistle are also through after beating Clyde - a result that leaves Premiership side Hamilton Academical needing to win at Airdrieonians on Saturday and then hope it is enough.

The eight group winners and the four best runners-up all advance to join Scotland's four European representatives in the last 16.

What's next?

Elgin City host Hibernian on Friday (19:45 BST) with a win guaranteeing qualification for the Premiership side and a draw also potentially enough. Then the concluding 15 group stages ties will be played across the weekend, with the last-16 draw on Sunday.