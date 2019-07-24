Football gossip: Dybala, Gueye, Zaha, Pepe, Eriksen, Milinkovic-Savic

From the section

Tottenham have made contact with Juventus about signing Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala, 25, who is valued at £80m. (Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain have agreed a £28m deal to sign Senegal international Idrissa Gueye, 29, from Everton. (Mail)

The Toffees will hold further talks with Crystal Palace this week to sign Ivory Coast international winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, for £80m. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out re-signing Barcelona's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, who left Anfield for £142m in 2018. (ESPN)

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed about the future of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. The Denmark international has a year remaining on his contract and could leave for £70m. (Mail)

United have identified Lille's Ivory Coast international forward Nicolas Pepe, 24, who is valued at £70m, as a replacement should Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan. (Times)

Lazio's Serbia international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24, has told his team-mates he will leave the club this summer amid reports of a move to Manchester United. (Il Tempo via Express)

Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig are interested in signing Arsenal's 18-year-old English winger Emile Smith Rowe on loan. (Independent)

The deals that could happen Deadline day is looming and clubs are scrambling to complete deals

Chelsea and West Ham are eyeing a deal to sign Portsmouth's 18-year-old winger Leon Maloney who scored 26 goals for Pompey's academy side last season. (Sun)

Newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are considering a move for former England international goalkeeper Joe Hart, 32, from Burnley. (Mail)

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are interested in signing Republic of Ireland's U19 international striker Jonathan Afolabi who left Southampton at the end of the season. (Football.London)

Villa are in talks to sign 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Juventus after his £13m move to Benfica fell through because of a failed medical. (Football Italia)

Huddersfield are looking at signing Chelsea's 20-year-old England youth international midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a permanent deal. (Goal)

Barcelona have made an improved £24m offer for Real Betis' Spain U21 international defender Junior Firpo. (Sport - in Spanish)