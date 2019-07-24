Tokyo 2020: Scotland's Kim Little targets Team GB place

Kim Little, left, was one of two Scots to play for Team GB at London 2012

Scotland midfielder Kim Little has declared herself available for the Great Britain team at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

England finishing in the top three European teams at the World Cup earned qualification for a GB team.

And Arsenal's Little, who was in the squad for the London 2012 games, is keen to be involved again in Japan.

"One year from today I hope to represent my country at the Olympic Games," she wrote on Instagram.

The Scottish FA has said they will not actively support or promote the side but will not prevent players being involved.

Captain Rachel Corsie told BBC Scotland last month that the team would be "great for the women's game".

A GB women's team made their debut in London, with the home nations agreeing to that as a one-off for the home Olympics.

And failing to agree on entering a team in Rio in 2016, the four home nations agreed last October to allow a team to try to reach Tokyo, with qualification depending on England's progress in France.

England manager Phil Neville will lead the team and has said it will not just be comprised of England players and that "everybody will be treated equally" when he selects his 18-strong squad.